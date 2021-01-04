Provincial police in Lambton County were given a helping hand in finding the suspect of a break and enter by the very person whose home was broken into.

On New Year’s Day police received a call of a break and enter in progress at a residence on James Street North in the Forest, Ont.

While on route police were told that the owner of the home had chased down the suspect and was holding them down on the ground until police arrived.

Once on scene police arrested a 28-year-old man from Forest and charged with Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the suspect is expected to appear in court in February.