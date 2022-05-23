Homeowner confronts intruder at Kitchener residence: WRPS
Police are investigating a break and enter at a Kitchener home on Sunday.
Waterloo regional police said around 4:25 a.m., a man gained entry into a home in the area of Marl Meadow Crescent and Marl Meadow Drive.
The suspect was confronted by the homeowner and left the residence without incident.
No injuries were reported.
Police describe the man as:
- 5'9'' tall
- Thin build
- Wearing a black ski mask, dark hoodie, and dark pants
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Members of the Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating a break-in at a residence in the area of Marl Meadow Crescent and Marl Meadow Drive in Kitchener.
Call police or @Waterloocrime with information.
Occ: 22-116230
Details: https://t.co/Vudv7BgkYi. pic.twitter.com/zeMTpOpV12
-
