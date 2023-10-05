Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home

A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.

Three people were injured after police said a man broke into a home with a knife and assaulted the people living there at around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said it happened in the area of Bayne Crescent and Burnett Avenue.

According to one of the people inside the home, he heard a loud noise outside in the middle of the night, followed by a loud knock at the front door. When the homeowner’s son went to check it out, he said the suspect forced his way inside and started threatening the family.

"He suddenly broke in the glass door with force and entered the house with full force, carrying a big knife,” said the victim, who did not want to reveal his name or show his face on camera.

The victim said the suspect attacked his son but he fought back and eventually subdued the intruder.

"My son grabbed the knife from him by pushing. Then he sat down on his body," explained the victim.

Police were called and officers arrived within minutes, according to the family.

Waterloo regional police said a 73-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, and 36-year-old man ran out of the house while the suspect grabbed a piece of glass. Police said when he came outside, he assaulted the officers and then got into his vehicle and locked the doors.

“The vehicle was surrounded by police vehicles. He turned the vehicle on and attempted to ram the cruisers multiple times in an attempt to escape. The police officers were able to enter the vehicle and subsequently arrest the male,” said WRPS Const. Melissa Quarrie.

Police used a stun gun in the process and the 19-year-old suspect from Cambridge was sent to hospital before being held in police custody for a bail hearing.

Police said the three victims were hurt, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect is now facing 15 charges including breaking and entering, three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of assaulting police with a weapon and impaired operation.

"[It was] scary if I have to say so, because it was just like a scene from a movie," said Abdul Darsot, who lives nearby and heard the commotion in the middle of the night.

While police were able to make an arrest in this case they said they are hearing more about break-ins happening in Waterloo Region.

“Whether or not that’s an actual increasing trend, I couldn’t really say. However, we have received reports of 748 residential break-ins in Waterloo Region this year,” said Quarrie.

Police suggest homeowners keep all doors and windows locked at all times and consider installing a solid metal or wood door and a deadbolt. If you encounter someone trying to break in, police recommend you don't engage them but instead contact police and get to a place of safety.