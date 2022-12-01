Homeowner finds two break and enter suspects in his Buckingham, Que. home, police say

A Buckingham, Que. homeowner made a surprise discovery in their home overnight - two suspects involved in a break and enter.

Gatineau police officers responded to a call at a home on rue des Pines at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday, with the homeowner reporting he had surprised an individual walking inside his home.

One officer spotted a suspect attempting to flee the scene, and arrested them after a short foot chase.

Two other officers arriving at the home located the second suspect, who was hiding behind a fence in the area, police said.

"Several objects were found in their possession during the arrest, which suggests that the individuals may have committed other thefts in the area," police said in a media release.

An 18-year-old man was released from custody on a promise to appear, and charges against a 17-year-old male will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.