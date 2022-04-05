Homeowner's 'keen eye' spots two men breaking into a building on their property: police

Two men face several break and enter related charges after police say a Mono homeowner noticed the men attempting to break into a building on their property on Monday.

Police were called to the residence in the area of Highway 10 and 25 Sideroad in the town of Mono for a break and enter in progress.

Police say, "swift action and investigation by Dufferin OPP resulted in two people being tracked down and charged."

A 21-year-old Barrie man and a 29-year-old Grand Valley man face several charges, including break and enter a place, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The men are scheduled to answer to the charges in an Orangeville court in June.