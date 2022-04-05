Homeowner's 'keen eye' spots two men breaking into a building on their property: police
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Craig Momney
Two men face several break and enter related charges after police say a Mono homeowner noticed the men attempting to break into a building on their property on Monday.
Police were called to the residence in the area of Highway 10 and 25 Sideroad in the town of Mono for a break and enter in progress.
Police say, "swift action and investigation by Dufferin OPP resulted in two people being tracked down and charged."
A 21-year-old Barrie man and a 29-year-old Grand Valley man face several charges, including break and enter a place, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
The men are scheduled to answer to the charges in an Orangeville court in June.
-
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
-
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
-
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.
-
Dad and local jeweller create unique necklace for Olympian daughterRegina goldsmith Megan Hazel, helped Mick Hart create a one of a kind necklace for his Olympian daughter, Micah Zandee-Hart.
-
Manitoba government investing $2.6M in employment services with focus on single parentsA new investment from the Manitoba government is part of the ongoing work to change the Employment and Income Assistance program.
-
Police investigating daylight shooting in MississaugaPolice are on scene following a shooting near Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.