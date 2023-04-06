Homeowner suffers life-threatening injuries in house fire in Mississauga First Nation

A 54-year-old homeowner on Mississauga First Nation has been flown to hospital in Toronto following a house fire Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. to the fire on West Street.

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is continuing to investigate, with help from the OPP's forensic identification services unit in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the OPP or Mississauga First Nation Police Service at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.