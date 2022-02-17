Human remains found in Clinton, Ont. home after fire

Huron County OPP and the OPP Forensic Identification Serrvices say human remains have been found inside a home that caught fire on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the home just off Highway 8, between Wildlife Line and Front Road, around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the home sustained extensive damage and investigators spent the past two days digging through the burnt out home, searching for the homeowner.

Investigators aren’t sure what sparked the blaze, but have confirmed to CTV News, it is not considered suspicious.

Police say an update will be provided when a positive identity has been made and next-of-kin notification is completed.