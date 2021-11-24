Homeowner wakes to intruder in their bedroom
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Justin Zadorsky
A resident in Simcoe, Norfolk County, got quite the scare when they woke up to find someone in their bedroom.
It was just before 8 p.m. Saturday when a resident at a home on Kent Street South in Simcoe called police.
According to police the resident had been asleep when they woke up to find an unknown man in their bedroom with a flashlight.
When the homeowner yelled and the man fled from the home through a back door.
Provincial police say they are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.
The suspect was described as a white male, early 20's, clean cut and was carrying a large backpack.
-
P.E.I. potato growers seek answers to resolve major trade issue with United StatesThe group representing potato farmers on Prince Edward Island says its members want answers quickly from Ottawa on the decision to suspend all shipments of fresh potatoes from the Island to the United States.
-
Man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery convicted of murderGreg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on new casesBritish Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.
-
Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailersEnvironment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.