Homeowners demand action on radioactive waste buried beneath Elliot Lake, Ont.

While many people are proud to call Elliot Lake home, the community also has a uranium mining history that is causing concern among many.

It all has to do with rocks and dirt from uranium mines used as infill for construction in the 1960s.

Jennifer Carling and her husband relocated to Elliot Lake from Toronto after falling in love with the city and the lifestyle.

Carling, with her environmental services background, did research on the community and knew that radon is naturally occurring in some settings. Radon is a radioactive gas that can cause health problems, including lung cancer.

But when she had her basement tested, the results were shocking. Their property tested positive for radon with a level of 858.7 Bq/m⊃3;. To put that in perspective, Health Canada's guideline for radon exposure is only 200 Bq/m⊃3;.

The Carlings remediated their home but there was nothing they could do about the property itself. They were told that call can only come from the federal government.

"I can't remediate it, I can't take this waste off my property. I don't have the license for it, I have nowhere to store it Carling said.

"We started really seriously going ahead with this and my husband was fully supportive of it before his death."

She and three other homeowners immediately began to look for support elsewhere. One of those homeowners, Kathleen Panton, 86, who has lived in her home for the last couple of decades.

"I wasn't happy. We lived in the basement and it (the numbers) were so high," Panton said.

Her home tested at 724 Bq/m⊃3;. She's been having problems with her eyes lately and her family can't help but wonder if it’s related to the radon levels.

"Could it be affecting my eyes? I don't know," Panton said.

"Homes are being sold and this isn’t being disclosed. There are folks that don't have any idea and this is what we want out."

She doesn't let her great-grandchildren dig in the yard. She and her husband also used to be avid gardeners. But she had the gardens removed out of fear of what that could mean for her health and the health of her loved ones.

Both women fear selling their homes to young families now because of what that could mean to the health of others.

With help from lawyers involved with the Canadian Environmental Law Association and Blaise Law, they reached out to MPP Michael Mantha and MP Carol Hughes.

Hughes raised the issue in the House of Commons and has been lobbying the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to act on the file.

"Unknowingly, these families have been exposed to high levels of radiation due to mining waste on their property,” Hughes said in Parliament.

“There's a duty to ensure all radioactive waste in Canada is managed, isolated from the public and safety stored for generations to come.”

In an interview with CTV News, Hughes said these women have a right to have their concerns addressed by the government.

"The government has a responsibility there but the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has responsibilities, as well, but there seems to be a grey zone there once these properties were divested," she said.

"I'm not sure how many more are out there, if there are any more, but I can tell you my office is receiving a lot of calls right now. We're indicating to residents to obtain a radon detector.”

CTV News contacted Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson and received a statement from his press secretary.

It said the operation of uranium mines in Ontario before 1976 was the responsibility of and regulated by the province. In the mid-1970s, a taskforce installed mitigation efforts and abatement tools to get the numbers down in properties.

"Most of the homes in Elliot Lake and other uranium mining areas in Canada that required radon abatement did not have mine wastes on the property,” the statement said.

“The radon source was natural. Due to the source being high, natural background radon, there is no permanent solution for these properties other than maintaining radon abatement systems.”

BHP has taken over for Rio Algom (the historic owners of the mine) and as of 2000, owns the properties in Elliot Lake. In a statement, spokesperson Megan Hjulors said that the mine, under the operation of Rio Algom, ceased operation in 1996 and reclamation activities were completed by 2002.

DETAILED REVIEW

"After receiving the letter from CELA, we have begun a detailed review to better understand the complex history of these properties,” Hjulors said.

“This review is currently ongoing. We are committed to understanding the history of these properties, what has happened, and remediate, as appropriate.”

The City of Elliot Lake however is getting behind its residents and is promising to learn more about the current situation. The four are hoping to meet with council later this summer.

Wilson said they want a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission inspector to visit the properties to do more testing. They are also calling on the CNSC to order BHP to clean up the properties.

"Whether that means ordering a cleanup against the mining company or that means the federal government stepping up to be responsible. We are looking for action from the federal government," said Kerrie Blaise, of Blaise Law.

In the meantime, the women said they will continue their fight.

"With all of the stone-walling that we're getting and passing off, passing the buck from one to the other, I'm not particularly sanguine but I'm not giving up," vowed Carling.