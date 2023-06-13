Homeowners encouraged to register their security cameras with police

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers believes if local police departments know which homes have security cameras, crime could be reduced and solved sooner.

The charity, which receives anonymous tips about criminal activity, is encouraging homeowners to register their CCTV devices.

“The more footage and the more help police can get, the better off we will be,” said executive director Linda Annis.

The program has been available in a handful of cities – including Surrey, Delta, Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver – for a few years, but concerns over privacy may have swayed many homeowners away from registering.

Annis clarified that police would not have control over cameras, but instead would know where they are.

“So the police don’t have to go knocking door-to-door, which takes a lot of time, and lots of manpower,” she said.

If a crime were to take place, law officials could then ask a homeowner’s permission to see the video. The homeowner is under no obligation to share the images.

“Privacy is completely protected,” Annis said, adding that anyone can unsubscribe from the service at any time.

Owners can register their cameras online through participating police departments' websites.