Next week, North Bay city council will vote on a plan to that would help homeowners in the city struggling to pay their property taxes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillors have earmarked $300,000 from reserve funds for the Tax Hardship Program, which would be administered by the non-profit group Low Income People Involvement (LIPI) of Nipissing.

It's aimed at people who had difficulty paying their property taxes since the pandemic in March 2020, or who were affected by the city-wide lockdown from January to March of this year.

"This program would be open to applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and whose primary residence had tax arrears limited to the 2020 taxation year or the 2021 interim tax bill," said a report headed to council March 23.

Must show income impacted by shutdown

To be eligible, the homeowner must be a North Bay resident, the home must be their primary residence with the owner listed on title, and must demonstrate their finances were impacted due to COVID-19.

"Applications with property tax arrears prior to Feb. 1, 2020, are not eligible for the program," the report said.

To receive funding, the resident must demonstrate their ability to maintain property taxes under normal circumstances.

The homeowner must demonstrate their household income decreased by 50 per cent either during lockdown periods in comparison to 2019 income levels. The lockdown periods are defined as between March 23, 2020, and June 12, 2020; and between Dec. 26, 2020, and March 7, 2021.

The funds will be disbursed by LIPI and will match payments the homeowner makes on their property tax arrears up to a maximum of 50 per cent of what they owe the city.