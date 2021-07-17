Homes damaged, two hospitalized after crash on Angler Way

Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash on Angler Way that damaged two homes and sent two people to hospital.

Fire officials on scene of the collision say a truck hit a parked car on Angler Way in Waterloo into the garage of one home. They say the truck then kept going, striking a trailer parked in front of another home, damaging both the home and the trailer.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Inspectors from the City of Waterloo were also called to the scene and will assess the damage to see if the residents will need to be relocated for the time being.