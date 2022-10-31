Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak in northeast Calgary
Halloween was cut short for residents in a northeast neighbourhood after a large natural gas leak forced people from more than two dozen homes.
Multiple 911 calls came in Monday around 7 p.m. for a strong smell of natural gas in the area of Tarawood Lane and Taravista Drive N.E.
The Calgary Fire Department says a two-inch natural gas line was struck during construction work at a condo complex.
This was a significant leak, according to CFD.
Fire crews went door to door and evacuated 15 houses and 11 townhomes.
Police blocked off several streets.
City buses were brought in to keep residents warm.
ATCO had the leak isolated by about 9 p.m., and residents were allowed back in their homes shortly after.
CFD was monitoring air quality in the area and as of Monday night there had not been any reports of injuries.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate educationThe five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury group dedicated to helping homeless opens new locationA Sudbury organization dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable has opened a new location. The Go-Give Project planned to open on Durham Street, but switched to a Larch Street location instead.
-
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in CanadaRussia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
-
United Way and 669 Heat in Sudbury kick off furnace giveawayThe United Way Centraide North East Ontario and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems have launched a furnace giveaway contest.
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocateA month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
-
'The last thing they want to do is surrender their pets': Food drive supports Calgary veterans, and their animalsMany Calgary veterans rely heavily on the Veterans Association Food Bank to feed not only themselves, but the animals they hold dear to their hearts.
-
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Fort McMurray neighbourhoodResidents of a Fort McMurray neighbourhood are being asked to shelter in place.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jerseyThe Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.