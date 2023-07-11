Homes evacuated for gas leak in northwest London

Residents in a northwest London neighbourhood have been allowed back into their homes following a gas leak.

Around 9 a.m., London fire said a gas line in the area of Aldersbrook Road and Attawandaron Road was struck by a backhoe.

According to London fire, about 35 homes were evacuated. A London Transit bus was brought in to the corner of Aldersbrook Road and Wonderland Road for displaced residents.

Enbridge Gas was able to shut off the line within the hour.