Homes evacuated near Michael Garron Hospital after 'significant' gas leak at emergency entrance

A significant gas leak at Michael Garron Hospital’s emergency entrance has prompted the evacuation of several homes in the area and forced students at nearby schools to shelter in place.

The natural gas line was ruptured by construction crews working outside the hospital, located in the area of Coxwell and Mortimer avenues, at around 9:30 a.m., Toronto Fire told CP24.

The gas line that was struck is approximately five to six-feet deep, Toronto Fire said, and emergency crews are currently waiting for Enbridge to cap the leak.

As a precaution, a large perimeter has been set up around the hospital and police said drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.

Toronto Fire said that there is no indication that the east-end hospital will be evacuated but patients are being redirected away from the hospital's emergency room.

The TDSB says students and staff at nearby schools, including RH McGregor Elementary School, are being asked to shelter in place. The East York Civic Centre has also been evacuated.

Occupants of homes and businesses in the area bounded by Mortimer Avenue to Barker Avenue and Coxwell Avenue to Crestland Avenue have been evacuated, police said.

A command post has been set up at Sammon and Coxwell avenues and TTC buses are on site for residents who have been displaced by the gas leak, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

In a statement, Michael Garron Hospital said "some patient care may be delayed" due to the gas leak.

"Patients who are impacted will be notified by their care teams as soon as possible," the statement read.

"We are working closely with Toronto Fire to identify areas on the hospital campus where staff and patients need to be temporarily relocated on-site. MGH remains a safe place to give and receive care."