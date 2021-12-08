Homes evacuated, road blocked after man barricades himself in house: Surrey RCMP

Homes in a Surrey neighbourhood were temporarily evacuated and nearby streets blocked over an evolving police incident Wednesday morning.

Mounties say they were called to a home on 114A Avenue near 141A Street at about 8:40 a.m. after a man reportedly barricaded himself in a home.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was sent to the area to help with the investigation. Images from the scene appear to show police stopping traffic near the incident.

Members of the public were temporarily asked to avoid the area and about three hours later, Mounties said in an update the man was "taken into custody without incident."

"The male was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to local hospital," Mounties said in a statement.