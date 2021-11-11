Homes for Heroes looking to purchase land in Winnipeg to help veterans

A veterans’ organization is a step closer to purchasing city-owned land in Winnipeg to build tiny homes for veterans in need.

Homes for Heroes builds tiny home villages to provide shelter and on-site counselling for veterans living with PTSD.

Coun. Kevin Klein said he has been working on a motion to help the organization.

"The people that served before us, that fought for human rights, they fought for our freedoms," said Klein, adding his motion aims, "to help those that served that are suffering from PTSD and are living on the street."

In October, a report before the city's property committee said there are more than 200 veterans living in Winnipeg in need of housing and other supports.

On Wednesday, the committee passed a motion to sell a one-acre plot of land in Transcona to the organization.

Klein said it's a step forward in addressing homelessness.

"This is not only honouring those that served, but it's working on a solution that we have in our city," He said.

"We have to remember that these people put their life on the line for human rights."

Klein said Homes for Heroes is ready to start on the project as soon as possible.

City council is set to vote on the motion later this month.