'Hometown proud': Listowel golfer Corey Conners set to tee off at 4th Masters

Corey Conners is back at Augusta National, ready to compete in his fourth Masters Tournament.

He will be among a trio of Canadians, including Mackenzie Hughes, and Mike Weir, who won the green jacket in 2003.

Conners finished tied for 10th at the 84th Masters in November 2020. His result made history when he shot a seven-under 65, the lowest round for a Canadian at Augusta National.

His hometown will be cheering him on once again, this time around.

“We’re pretty excited,” said Brenden Parsons, the Director of Operations at The Listowel Golf Club. “Every time Corey is in the field it's an exciting time in Listowel, but as soon as it comes to the Masters to kick off the season, things hit a bit of a fever pitch.”

“I think it’s hometown proud, having someone you can actually see on tv and be as successful as he is,” said Amy Fischer, who plays at the Listowel Golf Club.

“I like the way his demeanour is on the course, he is a great example for youth, and for people. I am very proud of him,” said Tony Verbeek, who also plays at the club.

Conners began playing at The Listowel Golf Club as a young boy.

“He started working here as a 14-year-old, he worked here all through high school and college. He even worked here after he turned pro one night when he filled in for his sister,” Parsons said. “He’s had a solid connection to the course both playing here and being behind the counter for years.”

Conners will tee off at the 85th Masters Thursday morning. The tournament comes on the heels of a young Cambridge girl's big win. Alexis Card took home the title at the Drive, Chip & Putt competition, which was held this past weekend. It’s a tournament for young players, put on by the Masters at Augusta National.

The community of Listowel hopes Conners will bring home a title too.

“I’d like to see him in that green jacket, 100 per cent,” said Fischer.

“We’re hoping he wins,” said Parsons. “We’re proud of him no matter how he finishes, but I know he’s got his eye on the prize, for sure.”

“I am hoping he wins,” said Verbeek. “I’ve got to admit, even if he doesn’t, it’s always been an honour to watch him and he has done great this year. We’re awful proud of him as a community. I’d love to see Malory jump all over him and have a pint with him again,” Verbeek said with a big grin on his face.

Conners will tee off at 9:12 a.m. ET Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National.