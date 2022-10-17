Hometown star honoured in Stratford

Beloved actor and Stratford native, Graham Greene, was honoured at a special Canada’s Walk of Fame Hometown Star event.

The Hometown Stars initiative started in 2017 to give inductees an opportunity to celebrate their induction in their hometown. Greene was inducted to Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2021.

More than 100 people filled the Tom Patterson Theatre in Stratford to celebrate Greene’s accomplishments on Monday morning.

Greene said he is proud to call Stratford home though he was born in Oshweken in Six Nations of the Grand River.

“I was asked what makes this my hometown. It’s where I live. It’s where I eat. It’s where I sleep. Where my loved ones are, my friends, my peers. It’s where I come back to after every journey,” he said.

Greene’s career as an actor spans decades. He’s been in over 100 productions including The Green Mile, Die Hard with a Vengeance and The Twilight Saga, New Moon.

“The list of people who this man has worked with is like a catalogue of everyone who is anyone in Hollywood,” said Stratford Festival artistic director, Antoni Cimolino.

Greene said he tried everything in the entertainment business.

“I was a welder, an iron worker, carpenter, a carpet layer, draftsman, civil technologist,” he said.

In 2008, Greene made his debut on the stage in Stratford, despite not knowing much about Shakespeare.

“I signed the contract and turned to my wife and said ‘holy crap, now I have to do it,’” joked Greene.

The CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, Jeffrey Latimer, said Greene is a one of a kind.

“He is a great actor. He has done well and has had a great career. But he is a kind person and that is such a great example for young people,” Latimer said.

Greene’s said those looking to get started in the business should follow their intuition.

“If you want to do what you want to do, do it,” he said. “Don’t listen to anyone who says you shouldn’t be doing that. Do what’s in your heart”

Each inductee into Canada’s Walk of Fame receives a $10,000 donation to the charity or cause of their choice.

Greene chose Stratford Perth Humane Society and Alley Cat Café as the beneficiaries. Each received $5,000. A news release said Greene once ran a one-person cat rescue operation that socialized and placed 26 stray cats and kittens.