Homicide arrest made by Sudbury police

Update:

A 34-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death on Spruce Street in Sudbury, according to a media release by Greater Sudbury Police Services on Saturday.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 11 officers responded to an address on Spruce Street in Sudbury.

"When officers arrived on scene a deceased female was located at the residence," police said in the release.

As a result of the investigation detectives with the Major Case Section of the Criminal Investigation Division have arrested a 34-year-old resident for homicide.

Sources tell CTV News that the victim was a 27-year-old female who worked at Health Sciences North and the death was domestic in nature.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact GSPS at 705-675-9171.

Story updated by GSPS media release and reporting by Alana Pickrell.

Original Story:

