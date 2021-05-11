Homicide charge laid after woman's body found near B.C.-Alberta border

Mounties have located and charged a man in connection with a woman's suspicious death after her body was found near the B.C.-Alberta border.

Brenda Ware’s body was discovered last week along Highway 93 about 50 kilometres northeast of Radium, near Kootenay National Park. On Monday, investigators issued a news release saying they were looking to speak with 41-year-old Philip Toner “as soon as possible.”

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Mounties said Toner had been located in the Central Okanagan area, though there was no mention at the time of whether Toner was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Mounties announced Toner was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to Ware's death.

Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in a previous news release that Ware and Toner were known to each other, “however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time.”

A friend of Brenda Ware’s, Emmi Holmes, told CTV News Ware was incredibly close with her family.

“My kids called her Aunty B, and every time she would cut their hair, they would squeal with laughter. My son would be so excited to have his hair cut by aunty B that he would also pretend to cut hair,” Holmes said. Adding there has been “heartache and stress” since Ware disappeared last week.

Investigators are still trying to piece together the timeline leading up to Ware’s death and are asking anyone with information to contact the SED Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.