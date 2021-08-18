Homicide charges laid in death at Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre

A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the beating death of an inmate at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre.

Ottawa police say a man was beaten during an incident at the Innes Road facility on Feb. 24.

The victim has been identified as Zakaria Sheek-Hussein, 27, of Ottawa.

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit upgraded the charges against Donald Musselman to second-degree murder. Musselman was initially charged with aggravated assault.

Musselman appeared in court by videoconference on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

Sheek-Hussein was Ottawa's 13th homicide victim of 2021.