Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Balwin
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after a man was found dead at a home they were called out to for a weapons complaint.
Officers were called out around 12:40 p.m. to the home in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Balwin, near 67 Street and 127 Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man dead inside.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
