Homicide detectives investigating case of missing Edmonton man

Edmonton police say the disappearance of a local man is being treated as a homicide.

Barry Bedard, 41, was last seen May 2 in the area of 118 Avenue and 50 Street.

He was reported missing on May 20.

He is described as Indigenous, 6'2" tall, 202 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

He has several tattoos, including "118 Alpha" on his neck.

Police are looking for information from anyone who may have seen Bedard or have information about his whereabouts.

"What may appear as a minor detail to a member of the public or one of Mr. Bedard's friends, might actually help progress or even resolve an investigation for police," Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem of the EPS Homicide Section said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.