Homicide detectives investigating death of woman, 94, injured at Ont. long-term care home
Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who was injured at a long-term care home in Whitby.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Durham police said the coroner’s office contacted homicide investigators on Jan. 17 to inform them of the death of a 94-year-old woman who had died in hospital.
The woman, police said, had suffered a fall at a long-term care home at 80 Glen Hill Drive in Whitby.
“Homicide investigators were able to determine that the female victim was involved in an incident with another elderly resident at a long-term care home,” the news release read. “The incident caused the victim to fall to the ground.”
The woman died from her injuries in hospital sometime after the incident. The victim's name has not been released.
“Investigators are in the process of consulting with the Crown Attorney’s office to determine if charges will be laid,” the news release continued.
Police are asking anyone with new information about the incident to contact Det.-Const. Stuart at 905-579-1520, ext. 5412.
