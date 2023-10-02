Homicide detectives investigating death outside downtown Edmonton shelter

A 39-year-old man is dead after he was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton shelter Sunday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service responded to a report of an injured man outside Hope Mission's Herb Jamieson Centre, located in the area of 105A Avenue and 100 Street, just before 5:30 p.m.

The man died in hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the 39-year-old's death and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.