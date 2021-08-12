Homicide detectives investigating man's death in McCauley

Police are investigating a man's suspicious death in Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood.

Edmonton Police Service said the man was found hurt near 92 Street and Stadium Road after a report.

He died at the scene.

Officers blocked off Stadium Road between 92 Street and 111 Avenue Thursday morning, as well as the parking lot at Clarke Stadium.

EPS' homicide section has taken over the file, although they have not ruled the death a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Police have asked anyone who was i the area between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, or who has dashcam or security footage, to contact them.