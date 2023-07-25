Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of 172 Avenue and 111 Street at around 5:30 p.m. and found a male with serious injuries, Edmonton Police Service said.

He died on scene.

A resident told CTV News Edmonton Tuesday morning she heard "boom, boom, boom, three times."

Another resident, Amanda Coles, said: "I heard sirens a little bit and then I saw police officers going door to door. I was like, 'Oh my God, I think it was gunshots.

"It's freaky. I have a seven-year-old who lives here too so it definitely concerns me."

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating his death.

Police ask anyone with dashcam footage or who drove through the area between 5 and p.m. to call them.