Homicide detectives investigating northeast Edmonton suspicious death

The death of a woman in a northeast Edmonton home Sunday night is suspicious, police said a day later.

Officers gave first aid to an injured woman in a home in the area of 139 Avenue and 35 Street at approximately 8 p.m., but she died on scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

