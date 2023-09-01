Firefighters find dead man in northwest Edmonton home, homicide detectives investigating

Firefighters found a dead man in a northwest Edmonton home early Friday morning, and homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services found the victim in a home near 132 Street and 133 Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. and called police.

EPS Homicide Section detectives are investigating.

The autopsy is scheduled for next Thursday.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.