Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 38-year-old man in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. police responded to a "trouble unknown" call at a home near 139 Avenue and 35 Street.

Officers found a man in medical distress at the home.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital where he later died from his injuries, said police.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation, and police say no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.