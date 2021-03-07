Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the Richmond area.

Police said in a tweet that a body was found on a trail just off Dobson Lane at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

No other details have been made immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.

Our Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a deceased person was located on a trail off of Dobson Lane just before 9 a.m. today. Updates to follow. #ottnews #ottawa