Homicide detectives investigating woman's death in southwest Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in her 40s who was found at a residence in southwest Edmonton.

Edmonton police say officers responded just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 to a report of a sudden death at a residence in the area of James Mowatt Trail and 28 Avenue.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation after officers found the woman’s body inside the home and deemed her death to be suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.