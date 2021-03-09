The Calgary police homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a man's death outside a home in Ogden on Monday.

Police, fire and EMS were called to a residence in the 7800 block of 21st Street S.E., about 2:45 p.m. for "reports of a deceased person," police said in a statement.

A man in his 60s was found dead and another man at the scene was taken into custody. He was later released.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday however the manner of death remains undetermined.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.