Homicide investigating after man found injured in downtown Toronto dies

A man found injured on a downtown Toronto street on Saturday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Ontario and Shuter streets at 8:14 p.m. Saturday where they found an injured man lying on the ground.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have now been called to the scene.

Police say Ontario Street is closed between Shuter and Dundas streets while police investigate.