Homicide investigation: Body found in burning vehicle in Langley

A homicide investigation is underway in Langley after a body was discovered in a burning vehicle Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to 82 Avenue near 197 Street around 7 p.m. after reports of a vehicle on fire.

“Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the burned red Ford F-150 pickup,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, of Langley RCMP in a news release.

No details about the victim's identity have been released at this point.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has assumed conduct of the investigation and has not determined at this time if the event is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Largy.

The gruesome discovery was made on a quiet street in the Carvolth neighbourhood. The properties in the area are large and the homes are spaced out. Much of the area is also wooded.

A burnt out vehicle could be seen under a yellow tarp Wednesday morning as officers stood watch.

Police are asking anyone who was driving in the area Tuesday night to take a look at their dash camera footage.

Investigators are trying to piece together how the victim died and how the vehicle ended up in Langley.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.