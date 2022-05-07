Homicide investigation in Williams Lake, B.C. after man succumbs to apparent stab wounds
Mounties in Williams Lake are asking the public for assistance as they investigate an apparent homicide in the city this week.
Officers received a report of a man suffering from "what appeared to be stab wounds" on Midnight Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from BC RCMP.
Police and paramedics found the man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but did not survive, police said.
Now, the BC RCMP's North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. The unit is asking witnesses who were on Midnight Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday to contact it.
Investigators are also looking for dash cam or surveillance video from the area during that time frame.
“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation," said Sgt. Chris Manseau, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, in the release.
"The early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.
