Windsor police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of man on Louis Avenue.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Louis Avenue for a report of a deceased person on Tuesday, Feb. 23, around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male deceased inside a residence.

As circumstances surrounding the death were unknown at the time of the initial investigation, the Major Crime Unit attended the scene and a death investigation was launched.

On Thursday, following a thorough investigation and results from the postmortem, the Major Crime Unit deemed the investigation a homicide.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to the incident.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage, prior to and after the incident date, for any suspicious persons, vehicles or possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.