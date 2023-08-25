Homicide investigation launched after death of shooting victim in Victoria Harbour

Provincial police are investigating a homicide and searching for the person(s) responsible following the death of a Victoria Harbour man gunned down in his driveway late last week.

Jamie 'Bubba' Miller died on Tuesday after being shot several times one week earlier, on Aug. 17.

Police and emergency services responded to reports of gunshots around 2 p.m. on Maple Street to find Miller with life-threatening injuries.

He was airlifted via air ambulance to a trauma centre.

Witnesses said they heard 10 to 12 gunshots and saw a man lying on his driveway.

Police say the incident is considered isolated with no threat to public safety.

Despite an immediate search of the area, no arrests have been made, but police say they are seeking a black four-door sedan seen fleeing the scene.

Investigators urge residents to call 911 to report any suspicious persons or vehicles that may be linked to the incident, adding, "Do not approach as the suspect(s) may be armed."

Anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage or any information on the investigation is asked to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122, by email or online.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.