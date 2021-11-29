'It was scary': Windsor hotel guest describes scene of fatal shooting

Windsor police say a 24-year-old man has died after getting shot at a hotel on Division Road.

One witness describes the ‘scary’ night to CTV News.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident, which has been classified as a homicide, and is seeking the public's help with more information.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a hotel located in the 2100 block of Division Road on Sunday around 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have identified the victim as a 24-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

HOTEL GUEST SPEAKS TO CTV NEWS

A guest who was at the hotel at the time spoke with CTV Windsor. CTV News has chosen not disclosing the identity of the witness due to safety concerns.

“It was something. It was scary. I’ve never really been through anything like that,” said the guest.

The man was hanging out with friends at the hotel when he says they heard gunshots and called police around 12:38 a.m.

“We heard around six to eight gunshots,” he said. “At first we didn’t really realize what it was. We didn’t expect that to happen. It just kind of happened. Midway through the gunshots we realized what was happening so we were looking through the eyehole of the door. So we locked the door.”

He says next they barricaded the door and kept looking through the eyehole and listening.

“We heard screaming and after two minutes we heard a girl scream saying that ‘someone got shot. Someone got shot in the head, there’s a lot of blood, someone come help,’” he adds.

Approximately five to 10 minutes later, the witness tells CTV News they heard screams saying “he’s dead, he’s dead which really hit us.”

The witness says within minutes, four police cars showed up and then they just kept coming.

“One cop every minute,” he says. “We saw the fire truck. I don’t think we saw ambulance until at least 30 minutes later. We saw forensics truck was outside. When I left the whole neighbourhood was completely blocked off. I’ve never seen so many cops in my life.”

The witness tells CTV News they believe they could hear several people involved.

“My friend heard two guys and three to four girls," he says.

POLICE SEEK SUSPECT

Through investigation, police say they determined that a male suspect ran northbound on Byng Road and entered an awaiting dark coloured SUV. The suspect vehicle fled the area northbound from the 3900 block of Byng Road.

The suspect is described as wearing dark clothing, a puffy hooded jacket and was carrying what appeared to be a white bag.

Major Crime investigators are actively investigating and seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.

Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are urging anyone in the 2100 block of Division Road and 3900 block of Byng Road with surveillance video and dash cams to check their footage for possible evidence, more specifically, between 12 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

With files from CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean and Melanie Borrelli.