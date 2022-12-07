Homicide investigation leads police to abandoned East Vancouver home
Police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide that could be linked to an abandoned home in East Vancouver.
Authorities said the victim, Burnaby resident Kevin Liew, died Monday at Royal Columbian Hospital, weeks after he was found severely injured.
On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department revealed the investigation into Liew's death has led police to an abandoned home near 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street.
"Homicide investigators believe the offence occurred in this area and have been working for several days to collect evidence," the VPD said in a news release.
"Police do not believe this was a random crime, and do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public."
Liew was initially found near Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17, but the 30-year-old was transported to Royal Columbian because of the extent of his injuries, authorities said.
His death marked Vancouver's 13th homicide of the year.
Police have also released a surveillance image of Liew taken on Nov. 14 at a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, and asked anyone with information that could aid their investigation to contact them.
-
B.C. mask debate: Divide between frontline doctors and public health amid concerns of politicized officeSoaring respiratory infections among children have frontline health-care workers pleading for the revival of mask usage, something the provincial health officer remains lukewarm on.
-
Low jobless rate not good news for Sault Ste. MarieStatistics Canada recently published November's figures for unemployment rates across the country. Sault Ste. Marie's rate is well below the national and provincial rate.
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.
-
Alberta reports 8 more influenza deaths, over 300 new hospitalizationsEight more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials bringing the total so far this season to 24. The 2021-22 flu season had a total of 14 deaths.
-
Legal experts, law enforcement warn of liability as holiday parties return to CalgaryAs Calgary events and venue spaces resume in-person holiday parties after two seasons off due to public health restrictions, lawyers and police are reminding both guests and hosts of what they're responsible for if things go wrong.
-
New Collingwood statue sending message of inclusivityA new statue in downtown Collingwood is aiming to send a message that everyone is welcome in the community.
-
B.C.'s new housing minister says renters' rebate, other relief measures could be coming in 2023Premier David Eby signalled how much of a priority housing affordability is to the province by creating the first standalone ministry to deal with issues and tapping Ravi Kahlon to lead the file.
-
Sault ramping up marketing of vacant industrial landA push by the City of Sault Ste. Marie to sell off industrial land will soon begin in earnest.
-
CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw talks cancer battle, importance of early detectionThe recent death of actress Kirstie Alley has CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw contemplating her own situation, and the message she can offer to others.