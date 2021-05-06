Homicide investigation underway after body found in Port Alberni

Homicide investigators have been called to an apartment building in Port Alberni.

The RCMP were notified of a death in the 3200-block of 3rd Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say they believe the body had been there for some time and was the result of a homicide.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are working with the coroner to identify the victim.

“Currently, positive identification has not yet been established,” said Port Alberni RCMP detachment commander Insp. Eric Rochette in a statement Wednesday evening.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.