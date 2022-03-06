Homicide investigation underway after death of man in Hamilton

Hamilton police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred near Tisdale Street and Erie Avenue just before 6 p.m.

The victim was a man between the ages of 30 and 40, police said. He is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Police said a dark sedan was seen leaving the area.

No other details about the incident were released Sunday evening, but police said they will provide more information on Monday.

As for suspect information, police said they are still working on the details.

They are asking anyone with information to call 905-546-4167.