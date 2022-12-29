Homicide investigation underway after man dies following November assault: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of a man in Campbellton, N.B., as a homicide.
The New Brunswick RCMP Northeast Community Crime Reduction Unit (CCRU) started an investigation into an aggravated assault at a medical facility in Campbellton on Nov. 16.
Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man from Eel River Crossing, N.B., suffered what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the assault were released by police.
Police say the victim died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Dec. 23.
He was later identified as Ronald 'Ron' Savoy.
According to police, a 25-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 29 in connection with the aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in Campbellton provincial court at a later date.
