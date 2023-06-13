Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Liberty Village: police

A homicide investigation is underway in Toronto’s Liberty Village after a man was found dead in the area last week.

Police were initially called to East Liberty Street and Western Battery Road for a sudden death investigation on June 8. At that time, police said a man was located deceased.

In an update on Tuesday, investigators identified the man as 53-year-old Toronto resident Reeyaz Habib, who was previously reported as missing a day before his body was discovered, police said.

The death is being investigated as suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Habib’s movements between June 4 and June to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who may have video from the area of 26 Western Battery Road.