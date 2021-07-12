Homicide investigation underway after man goes missing in Nanaimo
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Nanaimo RCMP say the search for a missing man has turned into a homicide investigation.
Police are investigating the death of 32-year-old Sidney Mantee, who was reported missing in October 2020.
Mantee's family members, who live in Saskatchewan, reported him missing in October after not hearing from him since March, which had them concerned.
Upwards of seven RCMP divers were seen in the waters off Pipers Lagoon and Neck Point this past weekend.
Police have not said if anything was found during the dives.
-
26-year-old woman killed after collision with train in central AlbertaA 26-year-old woman from Ponoka, Alta., was killed after a collision between a car and a train occurred in central Alberta Monday afternoon.
-
'It is heartbreaking': vigil held for three-year-old girl killed in fatal stabbingStuffed animals, flowers and candles lined the side of King Edward Street as community members, friends and family gathered Monday to mourn the death of a three-year-old girl allegedly stabbed by her father.
-
Health advocates alarmed over cigar lounge exemption in Alberta tobacco legislationAnti-smoking advocates in Alberta want the province to walk back legislation that would allow cigar lounges to operate.
-
More than 160 unmarked graves found near another B.C. residential school site: Penelakut TribeThere has been another devastating discovery of unmarked graves near a residential school site in B.C., according to the local First Nation.
-
One man in hospital, another injured following Caledon shootingOne person is in hospital and another is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning in the area of Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road in the Town of Caledon.
-
School Councils' Association 'concerned' about new advisory bodies being created by education ministerThe association representing school councils in Alberta is concerned about two new advisory bodies the education minister is creating to gather feedback.
-
Night of nostalgia inspires new theathre company in Saint John, N.B.An unexpected night of nostalgia has inspired a new theatre company dedicated to performers and crew entering their 'third act' of life.
-
Company protested for old growth logging donates lumber to Lytton, B.C., rebuilding effortThe B.C. company that has faced months of protests over its logging of old growth forests on Vancouver Island has pledged to provide enough lumber to rebuild dozens of homes in fire-ravaged Lytton.
-
Saint John waterfront lot in midst of major makeoverThe prime, high-profile piece of waterfront property on the former Coast Guard site, also known as the Fundy Quay, is now in the midst of a makeover as work begins to repair the sea wall in preparation for a major development.