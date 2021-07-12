Homicide investigation underway after man goes missing in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP say the search for a missing man has turned into a homicide investigation.

Police are investigating the death of 32-year-old Sidney Mantee, who was reported missing in October 2020.

Mantee's family members, who live in Saskatchewan, reported him missing in October after not hearing from him since March, which had them concerned.

Upwards of seven RCMP divers were seen in the waters off Pipers Lagoon and Neck Point this past weekend.

Police have not said if anything was found during the dives.