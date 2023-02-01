Homicide investigation underway after woman, 39, found dead on Quadra Island
A homicide investigation is underway on Quadra Island, B.C., after a 39-year old woman was found dead in what investigators believe was a targeted killing.
Mounties were called to conduct a wellness check on the woman on Jan. 16 and found her dead inside her home, police said in a release Wednesday, more than two weeks after her body was discovered.
Forensic investigators have gathered evidence that indicates the death was criminal, police said. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
"Investigators believe this incident was targeted," Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP said in the release.
"The incident was isolated and investigators do not believe there are any further risks to the public," he added.
Police have not released any details about the woman's identity or apparent manner of death.
Quadra Island, located among B.C.'s Discovery Islands group, is accessible by ferry from the Vancouver Island city of Campbell River.
