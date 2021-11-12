Homicide investigation underway following early morning incident in Scarborough

Toronto police say that a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough residence early Friday morning.

In a tweet, police said that it happened at 3:10 a.m. at a residence in the area of Ellesmere and Meadowvale roads.

At that time, a woman was located with trauma to her body, police said.

The woman was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

A man has since been arrested at the scene, according to police.

No other details have been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.

