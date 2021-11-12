iHeartRadio

Homicide investigation underway following early morning incident in Scarborough

image.jpg

Toronto police say that a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough residence early Friday morning.

In a tweet, police said that it happened at 3:10 a.m. at a residence in the area of Ellesmere and Meadowvale roads.

At that time, a woman was located with trauma to her body, police said.

The woman was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

A man has since been arrested at the scene, according to police.

No other details have been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:
Ellesmere Rd + Meadowvale Rd
3:10am
- At a residence
- Woman located w/trauma to her body@TorontoMedics transported woman to hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later
- A man has been arrested at the scene#GO2177949
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 12, 2021
12