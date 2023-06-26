Homicide investigation underway in Dieppe
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Video Journalist
Alana Pickrell
Police tape and multiple cruisers surround a house in Dieppe on Monday as the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit investigates a homicide in the city.
Cpl. Stephane Esculier confirmed to CTV News on Monday that officers were called to the Louis Street home around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
A 26-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital from his injuries.
Officials say they believe this to be a targeted incident with no threat to public safety. However, they say that at this point no charges have been laid and there is no one in custody in relation to the incident.
The investigation is on-going.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
N.S. police investigating thefts of copper wire at multiple power substationsThree police forces in Nova Scotia are investigating several break-ins to power substations across the province over the last six weeks.
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson GoodeagleThe Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declaresOlivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares, ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Heavy construction in downtown Regina causing woes, businesses claimConstruction is something the people of Regina are used to in the summer. However, this year's efforts seem to be taking a particularly frustrating toll on residents.
-
Three people arrested in armed pharmacy robbery: WRPSThree people are in police custody after officers responded to a report of a pharmacy robbery where a gun was used, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
-
Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak outAs they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
-
Closed forum at UPEI in wake of scathing report into toxic cultureA recently released report into what’s described as a toxic culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has led to the institution meeting with the students.
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homesA Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.