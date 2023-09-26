Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'

Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.

The victim was found in medical distress at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 1000-block of Pandora Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Victoria police have not released the man's identity or any details about his injuries, but said in a statement Tuesday that "risk to the public is considered low and continues to be monitored."

"This incident is still under investigation and further information cannot be shared at this time," the Victoria Police Department said.